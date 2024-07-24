Quota protest: Fresh programmes likely tomorrow

The quota reform protesters are likely to announce fresh programmes tomorrow as the 48-hour ultimatum to fulfil their four-point demand ends tomorrow.

The protesters said they would speak before the media after the ultimatum ends.

"Our ultimatum will end tomorrow [Thursday]. After that we will sit together upon assessing the overall situation and brief the media about our stance," Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of "Baishamyabirodhi Chhatra Andolan", the platform that spearheaded the quota reform protest told The Daily Star today.

Earlier on Tuesday, four organisers of the protest, at a press conference, rejected a government circular announcing the new quota allocation in government jobs.

They said the authorities should have held a dialogue with students and other stakeholders before issuing the circular and they would not accept the circular as the final resolution.

At the press conference, Sarjis placed a four-point demand -- ensuring the safety of protest organisers, full restoration of the internet, withdrawal of curfew, reopening of educational institutions and withdrawal of law enforcers from campuses. Issuing a 48-hour ultimatum, they said these are the preconditions of holding talks with the government.