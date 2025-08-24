DRU presses for weekly two days off for journalists

Calls for immediate implementation of ninth wage board

The Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) has called for immediate enforcement of the ninth wage board, swift formation of the tenth wage board, and introduction of weekly two days off for journalists.

In a joint statement issued today, DRU President Abu Saleh Akon and General Secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel made the demands.

In the statement, the DRU leaders said many organisations are not paying salaries properly and journalists have no specific salary structure.

"Although the implementation of the wage board for journalists has long been discussed, it has not been put into practice. Due to increase in commodity prices, expenses are going up. The current government must take effective steps to quickly implement the ninth wage board and form the tenth one."

They said, at the same time, a uniform wage board has to be established for newspapers, online, television, radio, and multimedia.

The DRU leaders said government institutions enjoy two-day holiday every week, and many private organisations have also introduced two days off.

They said journalists have no fixed working hours. They do not even get a specific weekly holiday. This increases both their physical and mental stress.

The leaders demanded that journalists be given a weekly two-day holiday without delay.

Meanwhile, the DRU leaders said, since July 1, the basic salaries of government officers and employees have been increased by 10 percent. This includes their five percent annual increment along with an additional five percent increase.

In addition, special allowances for government employees (especially in lower and middle grades) have been raised from Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,500, and for pensioners from Tk 500 to Tk 750.

"At the same time, the government has issued a gazette forming the National Pay Commission 2025, consisting of 23 members with former finance secretary Zakir Ahmed Khan as its chairman, for further salary increases of government officers and employees," reads the statement.

In contrast, the implementation of the ninth wage board and the formation of the tenth wage board for journalists have long remained pending, the statement added.