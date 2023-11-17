Won’t join polls under Hasina-led government

Say 6 Islamist parties

An alliance of six Islamist parties yesterday announced that it would not run in the January 7 general election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The combine demanded a fresh polls schedule be announced by the Election Commission after a consensus is reached by the political parties through holding talks.

The announcement came after a meeting of the alliance at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh's office in the capital's Paltan.

The six Islamist parties are Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Muslim League, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh and Nejam-e-Islami. Of them, all but Najam-e-Islami are registered with the EC.

The alliance also announced that it would hold a rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram national mosque today protesting the "unilateral declaration" of the polls schedule.

The six Islamist parties were components of the BNP-led 20-party alliance. But they severed their ties with the BNP several years ago alleging that they were not "properly evaluated".

The ruling Awami League is allegedly trying to woo the six Islamist parties and several other Islamist organisations to participate in the polls to show off that most of the political parties are taking part in the polls despite being boycotted by the BNP.

Speaking to The Daily Star, leaders of several Islamist parties said the government was putting pressure on them to run in the polls.

The EC on Wednesday announced that the 12th parliamentary polls will be held on January 7. Unveiling the polls schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal urged all political parties to take part in the election.

Monjurul Islam, secretary general of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, said they have decided unanimously to reject the polls schedule as the people's expectations were not reflected in it.

"We will not participate in the election unless a conducive atmosphere is ensured," he told The Daily Star.

Monjurul also said they demand the government creates a consensus among the political parties through dialogues for holding the election under a neutral polls-time government.

Shakhawat Hossain, nayeb-e-ameer of Khelafat Majlish, said they will run in the general election only if it is held in a free and fair manner under an election-time government.

A total of 12 Islamist parties are registered with the EC. Five of them, who have good ties with the AL, will participate in the election. They are Jaker Party, Torikot Federation, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Bangladesh Muslim League and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP).

Sayeed Saifuddin Ahmed, chairman of the BSP, told The Daily Star that an alliance of six political parties under the leadership of his party is likely to participate in the general election.

Among the six, the BSP is the lone party registered with the EC.

Contacted, AL Joint Secretary General Mahbubul Alam Hanif on Monday said their party was not putting pressure on any political party to take part in the polls.