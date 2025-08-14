Will resign before polls schedule: Asif Mahmud

LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today said he is set to resign from his post before the election schedule is announced.

"Not only advisers from the student representative, but also those with political affiliations — meaning those who have done politics in the past or are planning to do so in the future — should step down from the government to ensure a free and fair election," he said, replying to a query while talking to journalists at the Secretariat.

When asked whether he would resign before the election schedule is announced, the adviser said, "It is almost decided, but the final decision will come from the higher levels of the government."

"…So that the election cannot be questioned in any way, as the honourable chief adviser has said he wants to hold the best election in history. We also want that because we are part of this government. If the election is not fair, we too will share the historical liabilities," he added.

Asif said he has not decided yet whether he will contest in the polls or join the National Citizen Party.

Replying to another query, Asif said in the past one year of the interim government, the list of things that could not be was might heavier than what was achieved.

"The people have got the benefits of the uprising but it is a matter of assessment how they get from the government. The economy is doing well, and the prices of daily essentials are under control. But many of the expectations stemming from the mass uprising have not been fulfilled. In many cases, the government has tried to implement them. The best assessment of the government's activities will come from the people," he said.