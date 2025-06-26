Ishraque, Asif lock horns over mayoral deadlock

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain has once again accused the government of violating the constitution by not administering his oath as the elected mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.

He claimed a series of recent incidents were "orchestrated to divert attention" from this issue.

Speaking at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club yesterday, Ishraque said, "In a private TV interview, Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud alleged that I am being instigated by a senior BNP leader and described me as 'misguided'. Such remarks are offensive -- not just to me but to the voters who elected me."

He demanded an unconditional public apology from the adviser.

Referring to Asif's claim that a BNP leader from Cumilla had given him financial and logistical support for the movement, Ishraque said, "If he has any evidence, he should present it to the nation. Otherwise, he must apologise."

He also warned against any retaliation against DSCC officials and employees involved in the protest, saying such actions would escalate demonstrations beyond Nagar Bhaban and onto the streets.

Ishraque said he had no intention of assuming mayoral duties under the current regime. "Our party leadership chose to uphold the court verdict against the illegal mayor as a symbol of the rule of law. The oath was meant to be just a formality -- the final step in that process," he said.

He alleged the interim government's obstruction of the oath-taking revealed its lack of neutrality.

On the recent violence at Nagar Bhaban, he blamed a group of corrupt officials allegedly close to the local government adviser. "Some claim BNP affiliation, but they hold no party post. Many were involved in corruption during the tenures of pro-Awami League mayors."

Later in the day, Asif Mahmud responded in a Facebook post, saying, "They hit my picture with shoes, called my father a 'rice thief' based on rumours, rejected the government's early efforts to resolve the issue with arrogance, and kept Nagar Bhaban shut -- causing suffering to over one crore residents. Violent clashes broke out over its occupation, and I faced repeated personal attacks and defamation for decisions made collectively by the advisory council. Has anyone apologised for any of this?"

"But I'm the one expected to apologise for saying the movement was instigated by a few leaders. I told the truth -- he knows it, and he's admitted to several people I know that he was trapped and used for a 'better negotiation'."

He added, "Despite everything, I never crossed the line of decency -- not once did I make personal attacks or speak in a derogatory way. I remained patient. But silence doesn't mean these wrongs will go unanswered -- history gives everyone what they deserve."

Ishraque's supporters began their protest on May 14, demanding his swearing-in. From May 15 to June 23, DSCC employees locked the main gate and departmental offices, halting all civic services.

The gate was reopened and limited services resumed on June 23 after a 40-day closure.