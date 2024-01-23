Why so many crises amid dev spree?

Asks Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday questioned why the country is facing a gas and electricity crisis if the Awami League government claims there has been development.

"Do they [the government] have any answer to this?" said Rizvi at a virtual press briefing.

Rizvi alleged that some BNP leaders and activists have died in police custody due to torture. "Our party men are being tortured both in prison and on remand," he accused.

"Many BNP leaders and activists have obtained bail but are not being released. Instead, they are quickly arrested in new cases as soon as they come out on bail," he said.

BNP leaders and activists are not freed unless they "pay intelligence agency members at the jail gate," Rizvi alleged.

The BNP leader also claimed Bangladeshi people have lost their democratic rights, freedom of speech, and right to vote due to "unwarranted interference" from India.

AL has deprived people of their right to vote, he said.

He demanded the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

During the briefing, Rizvi presented a list of jailed BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and called for their unconditional release by withdrawing "false and fabricated" cases.