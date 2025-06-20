Tarique urges push on Myanmar for Rohingya return

Over 1.4 million Rohingyas taking shelter in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman today urged the government to intensify diplomatic efforts and maintain pressure on Myanmar to ensure the safe, dignified, and voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas who took shelter in Bangladesh after fleeing persecution.

He said it is very important to solve what he called one of the world's biggest humanitarian crises.

In his verified Facebook page marking World Refugee Day, the BNP leader said, "The international community must ensure this is acted upon by all parties, as the crisis is far from over."

He expressed solidarity with the millions of people who have been forced to leave their homes, adding that for Bangladesh, this is not just a global issue but a lived reality.

He said that with over 1.4 million Rohingyas taking shelter in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, continues to demonstrate its humanitarian commitment to the displaced Rohingyas.

"But this crisis remains one of the world's gravest, and the burden is growing to levels that are dangerously unsustainable.

"Let's renew our commitment towards implementing and adhering to peaceful and just systems that ensure that no refugee is left behind when returning home."

In another statement, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Without the political will to address the root causes of multiple refugee crises, the possibility of most displaced individuals and families returning to their home countries becomes increasingly difficult."

He urged the government and world leaders to put pressure on Myanmar so that the Rohingyas staying in Bangladesh can go back to their country with full rights and respect.