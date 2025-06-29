Tarique greets Yunus on his 85th birthday

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus meets with BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London on June 13, 2025. File photo: CA’s press wing

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday extended his birthday greetings to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

On behalf of Tarique, BNP chairperson's personal secretary ABM Abdus Sattar handed over a birthday cake and a bouquet to the CA's official residence Jamuna at 6:15pm, said a BNP press release.

The CA's Military Secretary Major General Ferdous Hasan Salim received the gifts on behalf of Yunus.

"Today marks the 85th birthday of Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. On this occasion, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman extended his greetings, wishing the chief adviser good health and a long life," the release added.

The party also said the chief adviser expressed his sincere gratitude to Tarique for the warm birthday wishes.