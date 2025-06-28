Yunus turns 85

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has turned 85 today.

He was born on June 28, 1940, to parents Dula Miah Sawdagar and Sufia Khatun in Bathua village of Hathazari upazila of Chattogram. For a decade and a half, his birthday has been celebrated globally as Social Business Day.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS that there were no official programmes to mark the CA's birthday.

The two-day "Social Business Day" was inaugurated at Zirabo Social Convention Centre in Savar, Dhaka on Friday.

Yunus was the chief guest at the event. However, there was no arrangement to celebrate the chief adviser's birthday at the event.

Economist Prof Yunus is the only Nobel laureate from Bangladesh. His microfinance banking, without collateral to alleviate poverty, has brought him worldwide fame. The Grameen Bank he founded also has won the Nobel Peace Prize.

After Sheikh Hasina came to power in 2009, Yunus was removed from Grameen Bank. During the Awami League regime, Yunus was plagued by oblique criticism of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina and was sued.

When Hasina fled on August 5 last year in the face of the student-people uprising, an interim government was formed on August 8, 2025.

At the request of the student leaders of the uprising, Prof Yunus took the charge of the interim government as the chief adviser.

His wife is Prof Afrozi Yunus. He has two daughters.

He secured 16th position out of 39,000 students in the matriculation examination from the Collegiate School in Chattogram. He studied at Chittagong College for higher secondary.

After graduating in economics from Dhaka University, Yunus joined Chittagong College as a lecturer in economics in 1961.

Yunus received a Fulbright Scholarship to study in the US in 1965. He obtained a PhD in economics from the Graduate Programme in Economic Development at Vanderbilt University in 1971.

Later, he joined Middle Tennessee State University in the USA as an assistant professor of economics.

During the Liberation War in 1971, he was a member of a citizen committee in the US.