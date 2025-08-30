Student bodies protest on DU campus over attack on Nur

Leaders and activists from several organisations and some general students brought out a procession at Dhaka University demanding justice over the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur.

Nur and several others were injured during a clash between Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad activists in front of the former's central office in Kakrail last evening.

Following the incident, protesters marched on campus at 11:30pm and later held a rally at the foot of Raju Memorial Sculpture.

Addressing the gathering, Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Member Secretary Rakibul Islam said, "Jatiya Party is preparing to contest the next election as Awami League's B-Team."

Former Islami Chhatra Andolon Bangladesh leader Jamaluddin Khalid said, "The attack on Nur was pre-planned. The interim government must take responsibility."

Yasin Arafat, president of Islami Chhatra Andolon Bangladesh's DU unit, said, "An attack on Nur is an attack on the whole country. If Jatiya Party is not banned, another July will return."

Speakers from Biplobi Chhatra Parishad, National Citizen Party, and other platforms echoed similar demands, urging the interim government to identify and punish those involved in the attack.Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Mollah claimed, "The assault targeting Nur's head and nose was deliberate. The interim government is acting as Jatiya Party's guardian."