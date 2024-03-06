'Strange democracy' prevailing in country: Nazrul Islam

BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan today said that a strange Awami League-style democracy has been prevailing in the country.

Bangladesh's Jatiya Sangsad is unique as there is no difference between the ruling and the opposition party, he said while addressing the Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal's 44th founding anniversary as the chief guest held at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

"It's a strange kind of parliament where the ruling party has 337 seats while the opposition party has 13 with the ruling AL's mercy. Independent members of parliament are not different as they AL members," he added.

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, said, "We didn't fight against Pakistan in 1971 for such type of democracy. Our democracy was buried in 1975 when Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BaKSAL) was formed. President Ziaur Rahman had restored democracy by empowering people and giving back their voting rights."

Later, in 1982 autocrat H M Earshed ruined our democracy and again it was brought back on the right track by Begum Khaleda Zia in 1991, he continued.

No political party, except BNP, has sacrificed much for restoring democracy in the country, Nazrul said adding that thousands of their leaders and activists have been in jail and Begum Zia and Tarique Rahman were convicted in 'false' cases.

The BNP leader said nowadays the weavers are struggling for their existence. "Their achievements are being snatched by others. Our Tangail saree is no longer our product as its GI (Geographical Identification) recognition was snatched by neighbour India."

Nazrul Islam asked the weavers community to get united and wage a movement for ousting the "dummy government".

Tanti Dal joint convener Golam Mawla presided over the programme.