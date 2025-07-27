SAD leaders among 5 held on extortion charges

Five people, including leaders of Students Against Discrimination, were arrested on extortion charges in the capital yesterday.

They are Ibrahim Hossain Munna, 24, SAD's Dhaka city unit convener; Abdur Razzak Riyad, 25, acting convener at the central committee of SAD's combined private university unit; SAD members Sakadoun Siam, 22, and Sadab, 21; and one Amirul.

They were apprehended from a flat on Road 83 in Gulshan -- the residence of former Awami League lawmaker Shammi Ahmed.

Gulshan Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman confirmed this to The Daily Star.

"Identifying themselves as members of Students Against Discrimination, the five went to Shammi Ahmed's residence and demanded Tk 50 lakh on July 17. As she was not home at the time, they made the demand to her husband," said the OC.

That day, the group left after taking Tk 10 lakh. Yesterday evening, they returned to collect the remaining Tk 40 lakh, he added.

"Alerted by the family members, we rushed to the scene and detained all five."

The OC said Shammi's husband Abu Zafar will file an extortion case in this regard.

Meanwhile, SAD expelled Ibrahim Munna, Sakadoun and Sadab from the organisation for violating discipline.