Rising extremism threat to country’s existence: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday called for unity, cautioning that the country's existence is at stake if rising extremism goes unchecked.

"A form of extremism is on the rise in Bangladesh. We must not allow it to grow unchecked. If we do, the very existence of Bangladesh will be threatened," he said at an event at the Engineers Institution in Dhaka, jointly organised by BNP and the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Welfare Fund to mark Janmashtami.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman attended the programme virtually as chief guest.

Fakhrul alleged that efforts are underway to erase the memory of the Liberation War.

"1971 gave us an independent country, a sovereign identity. The martyrs of July–August 2024 gave us the chance to dream again of democracy. We must keep both in mind. But there is a deliberate attempt to make us forget 1971. Citizens of Bangladesh must unite against this," he said.

He said communalism has long been used as a political weapon in the country. "We must abandon such politics. Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians -- everyone must unite to build a prosperous Bangladesh based on truth, justice, and human values."

Fakhrul said Bangladesh belongs to all its citizens. "In times of crisis, people must be treated as human beings. That is why we must rise above ethnic, religious, and political divisions and stand united. If we uphold this call for unity under Tarique Rahman's leadership, our struggle to safeguard independence will succeed."

Among others, BNP standing committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, AZM Zahid Hossain, Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, and Subrata Chowdhury, acting president of Gano Forum and vice president of the Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Welfare Front, spoke at the event.