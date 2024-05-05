Politics
Restore press freedom, protect democracy: BNP leader Moyeen Khan

Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan. Star's file photo

BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan today urged people to restore press freedom in order to protect the country's democracy.

"In order to protect democracy, freedom of the press must be re-established in Bangladesh today," he said while speaking at a discussion in Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

"It is the responsibility of the government to ensure freedom of the media. People don't obstruct the media, the government does it," he said.

"Sadly, we must say that the countrymen now have to fight for their rights to get freedom of speech and freedom of media," he added.

