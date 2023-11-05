Resist those who torch your buses, trucks

Home boss tells transport workers

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today requested the transport workers to resist those who torch their buses and trucks "in the name of movement".

"If a thief enters your house, you try to catch him; if a robber attacks your house, you try to resist; then why do you remain idle when someone torches your buses or trucks?" he said today at a rally at the Mohakhali bus terminal.

The rally was organised by Bangladesh Transport Owners Association to motivate transport workers to operate their vehicles amid the ongoing blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

"You have all rights of self-defence. Don't you have sticks? Beat them. … It's your source of income. They will attack [your vehicles] and you will just observe it! It should not be the case."

He also assured the workers that the government would compensate them if a vehicle was torched or vandalised.

He thanked all the transport workers for keeping the transport sector running during the 2014-2015 arson attacks by BNP-Jamaat.

"No worries. That time the prime minister compensated [you] and the government will do the same this time too," he added.

Awami League lawmaker Shahjahan Khan, Moshiur Rahman Ranga, chief whip of opposition, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association President Khandokar Enayet Ullah joined the rally, among others.