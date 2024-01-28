Politics
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 02:11 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 02:16 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Raushan says she's relieved GM Quader and Chunnu from Jatiyo Party posts

The opposition party's chief patron has also declared herself chairman
Star Digital Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024 02:11 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 02:16 PM
Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu

In a new development, Jatiyo Party chief patron Raushan Ershad today said she has "relieved" party chairman GM Quader and secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu from their posts.

She also declared herself as new chairman of the JP.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Raushan announced this while exchanging views with the JP leaders who were relieved and resigned from the party recently.

The programme was held at Raushan's Gulshan residence in Dhaka.

Raushan also announced Kazi Mamunur Rashid as the new secretary general of the party until a new council is held.

Meanwhile, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu has convened an emergency press conference on this issue at the party chairman's office at the city's Banani area.

With the latest development, JP has apparently divided into two -- one faction led by GM Quader and another by Raushan.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

শ্রমিকেরা মামলা করে নাই: ড. ইউনূস

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলায় সাজার রায় চ্যালেঞ্জ করে আপিল ট্রাইব্যুনালে আপিল করার পর ড. ইউনূস সাংবাদিকদের সঙ্গে কথা বলেন

২১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

একই মামলায় ১৬ জনের জামিন, পাননি ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification