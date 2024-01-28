Raushan says she's relieved GM Quader and Chunnu from Jatiyo Party posts

The opposition party's chief patron has also declared herself chairman

In a new development, Jatiyo Party chief patron Raushan Ershad today said she has "relieved" party chairman GM Quader and secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu from their posts.

She also declared herself as new chairman of the JP.

Raushan announced this while exchanging views with the JP leaders who were relieved and resigned from the party recently.

The programme was held at Raushan's Gulshan residence in Dhaka.

Raushan also announced Kazi Mamunur Rashid as the new secretary general of the party until a new council is held.

Meanwhile, JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu has convened an emergency press conference on this issue at the party chairman's office at the city's Banani area.

With the latest development, JP has apparently divided into two -- one faction led by GM Quader and another by Raushan.