PM's blame on BNP for price hike points to 'disturbed mind'

BNP today alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina blamed BNP for the hike in the prices of essential commodities just to mislead the people and hide her government's failure.

"The syndicate government formed through a dummy election is misleading the people by making strange remarks. The government, which has completely failed to control commodity prices, is now blaming BNP for the increase in the price of essential items," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press briefing, at the party's Nayapaltan central office, he also said the PM at her Friday's press conference at Gono Bhaban said those who are agitating to overthrow the government have some tricks to increase the commodity prices.

"Her statements mean that the autocracy she is running has become rotten and perverted. Therefore, Sheikh Hasina has no choice but to utter blatant lies and make untrue, fabricated and baseless comments. All these statements are the manifestation of a disturbed mind... that's why she's resorting to ridiculous lies," Rizvi said.

However, he said, the prime minister has admitted that commodity prices have gone up limitlessly.

Since Sheikh Hasina is unable to control the dishonest businessmen as the head of the government, Rizvi said she is spreading false propaganda to blame BNP for her failure to stay in power illegally. "The looter government does not have the minimum competence to control the market."

​The BNP leader said the common people are going through a very tough time to survive amid the skyrocketing prices of all commodities.

He said though the government had issued various threats it could not control the market as the market manipulators are now controlling the Awami League regime.

"The way price of every commodity is increasing, not only the lower-income people but also the middle class ones have become extremely helpless. People are unable to buy necessary daily essential items, including rice, lentils, oil, onion, garlic and chicken. The beef and mutton are now becoming like a distant star in the sky for the poor people," Rizvi observed.

BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Habibur Rahman Habib is seriously ill, but the jail authorities are not providing him with necessary treatment, he alleged.

"His (Habib's) condition is serious. He is not being treated in jail and he is not being given proper prescriptions and medicines. He can't even walk," the BNP leader said.

He called upon the government to take immediate steps to ensure better treatment to ailing Habib alleging 15 jailed opposition leaders have recently died in custody.