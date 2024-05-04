People lost interest in BNP’s movement: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Quader today said BNP considers democratic rules, relegations and elections as pitfall as the party doesn't believe in democracy.

"BNP is making ill efforts to present the upcoming upazila parishad elections as a hollow thing," he said in a statement.

Quader said BNP's only target is to seize state power through conspiracy and destroy democratic continuity and political stability. That's why the party is spreading propaganda to mislead the people, he said.

"The people know BNP very well. They have no interest in BNP's so-called movement," he said.

About BNP leaders' allegation that efforts are on to erase the name of Ziaur Rahman from history, Quader said BNP is trying to present an ill-famed person, who seized power, as a leader of the masses. People will never accept such evil efforts of the party, he added.

So, there is no question of erasing the name of Ziaur Rahman from history, he said. In the history, Ziaur Rahman will remain as a killer of democracy and a dictator who seized state power, he said.