Only elected govt can amend constitution: Rizvi

Interim govt must remain neutral and live up to public expectations, he says

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today called on the interim government to guarantee a free and fair election, stressing that only an elected government has the mandate to amend the constitution in the nation's interest.

"If any amendment to the constitution is needed in the interest of the country, it should be done by an elected government," he said while talking to reporters after distributing raincoats among rickshaw and van pullers in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the capital.

The BNP leader said the achievement made on August 5 must be maintained, mentioning that people had endured sixteen years of oppression under a repressive government.

Rizvi said, "There was no rule of law, no justice. The state machinery, including the judiciary and law enforcement, was used to serve the vendetta of Sheikh Hasina."

"A reign had been established where no one but Sheikh Hasina, her children and relatives had the right to speak. It was a rule of bloodshed and vengeance. If we don't want a repeat of that era, a minimum level of political understanding is essential," he added.

He also emphasised that the interim government must remain neutral and live up to public expectations.

"It's not that they lack sincerity. Inflation has now come down, although prices of essentials remain high. But employment is not increasing. One after another, factories are shutting down. Without job creation, signs of famine may begin to appear. Perhaps a few advisers can afford duck meat anywhere they wish, but the general people cannot. Such a situation must not be allowed to arise," he said.

He said, "If a change is required for the July charter, then a future elected parliament will decide. One political party says a referendum must be held beforehand. Why? Fundamental principles are indivisible, but even then, the Constitution allows amendments. And only a parliament can do that."

If any constitutional change is required for democracy, the elected representatives will do it, he added.