Murder case filed against Hasina, Quader in Kishoreganj

A murder case has been filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, and several other leaders in Kishoreganj over the killing of two BNP activists during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on August 4.

The case was filed following the complaint lodged by BNP activist Matiur Rahman today with Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station, naming 88 people, said Md Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Four former MPs Rezwan Ahmed Taufiq, Afzal Hossain, Sohrab Uddin and Noor Mohammad are among the accused.

Besides, 200-300 unknown individuals have been accused in the case, said the OC.

According to the case statement, on August 4, a procession of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and BNP leaders and activists was attacked in front of the District Awami League office.

AL leaders and activists attacked the participants of the procession with firearms, batons and sharp weapons.

During the attack, some BNP leaders and workers ran to save their lives and took shelter in the residence of District AL Assistant General Secretary Syed Ashfaqul Islam Titu in nearby Khormaptri area.

Later, AL activists confined them and set them on fire, killing two BNP activists Zulkar Hossain, 38, and Anjana, 28.

Apart from this, many others were injured due to bullets, sharp weapons and batons, said the statement.