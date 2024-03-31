Ctg-13 lawmaker instructs govt official not to permit rallies unless applied a week in advance

Awami League lawmaker from Chattogram-13 (Anwara) constituency and former minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury has asked the local administration not to permit any rallies in his constituency unless applied at least a week in advance.

"If anybody, it may be from our party or other parties, want to organise a rally here, they must seek permission at least a week before," he said, adding, "You will organise a rally tomorrow and will seek permission today, it will not happen."

"From today, this instruction of mine will be in effect," he said during a meeting at the upazila auditorium on Friday.

Turning to the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) present on the dais, Saifuzzaman, a former was seen saying in a video of the meeting, "Mr UNO, is my message clear to you?"

"This is my constituency and I am the elected public representative of this constituency," he said. "It is my duty how to make the area safe for people as long as I am the lawmaker of this constituency," he added. "There will be no dual rule here," he said.

"If anyone wants to create disorder [in my constituency], I know very well how to handle the situation," he said without mentioning anyone.

However, locals said the speech targeted the followers of State Minister for Finance Wasika Ayesha Khan, who also hails from the constituency.

Wasika was the chief guest in a rally held in Anwara upazila on March 23, said local sources. A good number of local AL leaders and activists were present at the rally.

Abul Kalam Chowdhury, vice president of Chattogram south district unit AL, was one of the leaders who was present at that rally.

Contacted, Kalam said Saifuzzaman has no right to decide who will get permission for rallies.

"Who is he [Saifuzzaman] to say who will be allowed to organise a rally and who will not be," he said. "When Saifuzzaman organise a rally, to whom he seeks permission?" he asked.

"It is the administration who will decide," said Kalam.

Contacted, Ishtiak Emon, UNO of Anwara upazila, said police authorities, not the local administration, decide on the applications of rallies.

"If it is in the city area, they have to seek permission to police commissioner and if it is outside the city, they have to seek permission from superintendent of district police."

"No permission is given from the upazila administration," he said.

Asked why the lawmaker instructed him not to allow anyone to organise rallies unless applied for permission a week before, the UNO said, "I don't know why MP sir told it."

"You better ask him [lawmaker]," said the UNO.

This correspondent tried to contact Saifuzzaman Chowdhury for his comment over phone but could not despite repeated attempts.

Wasika Ayesha Khan also did not receive calls despite repeated attempts.