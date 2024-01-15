Ministers’ first day in office

On the first day of their tenure, the newly-appointed ministers addressed the challenges ahead and shared their strategies to overcome them. Key topics of discussion included corruption, prices of essentials, education and innovation, increasing food production, healthcare for all and environmental concerns. Here's a look at what the ministers said while talking to journalists yesterday.

Environment Minister, Saber H Chowdhury

100-day action plan to address environmental challenges

A 100-day action plan will be implemented targeting key environmental challenges and boosting the ministry's performance, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the newly appointed minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said yesterday.

Speaking to journalists and officials, he also emphasised stakeholder engagement on tackling air, noise, water, and plastic pollution, as well as curbing illegal hill cutting, according to a press release.

The plan also commits to prioritising the Awami League's election manifesto and the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, focusing on sustainable development and climate action, Saber Hossain said.

The minister further pledged to establish transparency and accountability within the ministry, declaring "no controversy or lobbying will be acceptable."

Saber also promised full support for the media and collaboration with other ministries to address environmental issues effectively.

The minister joined the office at 9:00am and met with its secretary and senior officials. Later, at a formal meeting, he gave instructions to the officials on various issues, which can be included in the 100-day programme, the press release said.

Health Minister, Samanta Lal Sen

Will ensure best health services for the marginalised

Extending vital health services to marginalised communities will be one of the main goals of the health ministry, said Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen yesterday.

"I will try my level best to ensure that healthcare services reach the marginalised. Our goal is to avert situations where people are compelled to receive medical treatment on hospital floors," the newly-appointed said during a press meet at the secretariat.

"I want to ensure that healthcare services reach the doorstep of the people. Even in remote areas like Patgram, people should have access to hospitals, easy medical services, and good doctors. I will create an environment where doctors would want to stay in the small cities,'' he added.

The minister outlined a hands-on approach to understanding and addressing the challenges faced in hospitals.

"I plan to personally visit all hospitals, assess the issues firsthand, and develop action plans. I want an open-door policy in my ministry, inviting feedback and suggestions from both internal staff and the public, without any formalities or protocol barriers," he said.

"I don't want patients outside Dhaka to lie on the floor like they do in Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). I know there are many challenges as I myself have encountered those while upgrading a 5-bed burn unit to a 500-bed facility. Transformations of this scale take time and cannot be achieved overnight," he added.

Addressing corruption within the ministry, Sen declared a zero-tolerance stance.

"Corruption hinders our progress and will not be tolerated. We must root it out to ensure efficient and fair healthcare for all," he said.

Aviation Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan

Improving passenger service top priority

Newly-appointed civil aviation and tourism minister, Muhammad Faruk Khan yesterday said his main objectives will include further improving the quality of passenger service and luggage management, as well as launching new Biman routes to profitable destinations.

The minister said this while talking to journalists after taking charge of the ministry at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Faruk said Awami League's election manifesto highlighted their commitment to the people.

"My first task will be to fulfil that through the work of this ministry," he said.

Under the leadership of the prime minister, many development projects are going on in the aviation sector of Bangladesh, said the minister.

"My job will be to carry them out properly in light of my past experience," he said.

"Bangladesh is a country of immense tourism potential. We will work towards creating new eco-friendly and international quality tourist centres in the country to utilise this potential," said Faruk.

"Measures will be taken to increase foreign investment in the tourism industry. Also, a lot of work is being done in the private sector for the development of tourism. We'll take necessary measures to promote tourism by consulting with them," the minister also said.

Agriculture Minister, Abdus Shahid

Increasing production the biggest hurdle

Increasing the country's crop production and controlling the syndicates will be the topmost priority of his ministry, said newly-appointed Agriculture Minister Abdus Shahid.

"We have to find a way to crush the syndicates everywhere," Shahid told journalists at the secretariat yesterday.

"Increasing production is the biggest hurdle in agriculture. If we cannot produce enough, how can we control prices? We have to work on understanding these challenges," the minister said.

"Farmers will be provided with all kinds of support. We will do everything necessary and within our capacity for their betterment," he also said.

"The Ministry of Agriculture has vast scopes of work. I believe, if all the officials and employees of the ministry cooperate with me, we will definitely get good results," he added.

Fisheries Minister, Md Abdur Rahman

Will expand export volume thru marine resources

The government has a plan to increase export volume in the fisheries sector through harvesting marine fish resources, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman said yesterday.

"There is a huge potential of marine fish resources... we have plans to collect and export more marine fish to different countries," he told journalists at his ministry after assuming office yesterday.

The fisheries and livestock sector has made a significant contribution to the life and livelihood alongside meeting demand of proteins of 18 crore people, the minister said.

"We have a plan to ensure availability of proteins aiming to meet domestic demands," he also said.

The government has attached highest priority to keep prices of eggs, milk, meat and fish within purchasing capacity of common people during the Ramadan, the minister added.

Public Admin Minister, Farhad Hossain

We will try to eliminate disparity among cadres

The government is committed to eliminating the disparity between different cadres within the next five years through effective measures, said Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain yesterday.

"Attempts have already been made to decrease the discrimination among different cardres. The government wants to bring it down to zero by taking effective actions," he told reporters on the first day in his office.

Farhad, who was the state minister for the same ministry in the previous cabinet, was promoted to full minister.

He said there will be more emphasis on employment in the new term of the government.

"We want to deliver government service to the people in a more creative way. In the last five years, we have taken some important steps as per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan

Accountability and innovation will be our areas of focus

Newly-appointed Education Minister, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, yesterday pledged to ensure accountability in all activities within the ministry.

He made these remarks during a views-exchange programme with ministry officials at the International Mother Language Institute.

He said a major goal of the Awami League's manifesto is to guarantee future generations' access to employment opportunities. To achieve this, he urged all stakeholders to collaborate in establishing an education sector with good governance and accountability.

Previously serving as Deputy Education Minister, Mohibul is now the youngest minister of the cabinet.

The meeting, presided over by Suleman Khan, secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division, was attended by Farid Uddin Khan, secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education, UGC chairman, and other officials.