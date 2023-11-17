Kazi Zafar Ullah made co-chairman of AL election steering committee

Awami League Presidium Member Kazi Zafar Ullah has been made co-chairman of the election steering committee of the party.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the AL election steering committee held today at Dhaka District AL and Dhaka City North unit of AL office in the city's Tejgaon.

AL President and Chairman of the steering committee Sheikh Hasina is presiding over the meeting.

Earlier, at a meeting of the AL central working committee held on November 9, 14 subcommittees, including the AL election steering committee, was formed with Sheikh Hasina as chairman.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader was made its member secretary.