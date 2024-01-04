Jamalpur-5: 20 hurt as supporters of AL, independent candidates clash

At least 20 people including five journalists were injured in a clash between supporters of the Jamalpur-5 Awami League candidate and those of an independent candidate last night.

The incident took place in Kalibari area under Ranagacha union of Jamalpur Sadar upazila between 8:00pm and 8:30pm.

Independent candidate Rezaul Karim said his election campaign centre was vandalised by the AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad's supporters.

On the other hand, Md Baki Billah, coordinator of Azad's campaign, said supporters of Rezaul Karim carried out an attack on AL workers.

At least three motorcycles were set on fire during the clash, and both parties claimed ownership of the torched bikes.

At least 20 people were injured, including Belayat Hossain Shanto, cameraman of Channel-I; Asmaul Asif, journalist of NTV; Ashikur Rahman of Sramik Barta; Salauddin Ahmed Mithu of Daily Desh Sangam; and Nipul Zakaria of Bijay Bangladesh, reports our local correspondent.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station, Md Mohabbat Kabir, said Belayat Hossain Shanto, Ashikur Rahman and several others were admitted to Jamalpur General Hospital.

Following the incident, supporters of the independent candidate blocked the Jamalpur-Mymensingh highway.

On information, OC Mohabbat Kabir and members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) visited the spot. Additional policemen were deployed in the area.

After an hour of trying, police removed the blockade and brought the situation under control, the OC said.

He said he visited Kalibari area after hearing about the incidents of burning three motorcycles and vandalising an election campaign centre.

"Necessary steps will be taken after investigation," the OC added.