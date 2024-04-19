‘I don’t remember what I said’

MP Ekramul claims on his threat to stop projects if his son is not voted for

Noakhali-4 lawmaker Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, who had threatened on Tuesday to stop development projects if his son did not receive votes in the upazila parishad polls, yesterday claimed that he cannot remember what he had said and why he had said it.

"Those who wrote it can tell better. I attended 14 programmes that day. I don't even remember under what context and for what reason I said that. They [journalists] wrote it," Ekramul told The Daily Star when asked about his statement that went viral on social media.

While addressing local voters at a street rally at Ward-6 of Mohammadpur Union in Subarnachar upazila on Tuesday, the ruling Awami League MP Ekramul threatened to halt development projects if his son was not voted for in the upazila parishad polls.

"I will not undertake any development projects in areas where fewer votes will be cast in favour of my son. Give and take. If you support me with your votes, I will reciprocate," the MP was seen saying in the viral video.

When asked to explain his statement, Ekramul said he doesn't see any reason to give any explanation.

"I am the lawmaker in that area. I was speaking about development. If I were a one-time MP, that would have been a different thing. This is my fourth time. I am not supposed to say such things without a context," added the AL lawmaker.

He also asked, "Are they [journalists] all in favour of the MP? All in favour of the government?"

"I don't even remember saying such words. But I did not protest what they [journalists] wrote. I didn't say anything," he added.

His son Shabab Chowdhury is contesting for the post of chairman in the Subarnachar Upazila Parishad election.

Shabab's rival candidate in this election is AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury, president of the district unit AL and three-time chairman of the Upazila Parishad. The election will be held on May 8.