Politics
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 4, 2025 08:37 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 09:35 PM

Most Viewed

Politics
Politics

Hefazat slams Tk 20 note design, demands withdrawal

Wed Jun 4, 2025 08:37 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 09:35 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 4, 2025 08:37 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 09:35 PM
hefazat slams new tk 20 note design

Hefazat-e-Islam today expressed deep concern over the recently released Tk 20 banknote, criticising Bangladesh Bank for excluding the image of a mosque and instead featuring a temple and a Buddhist monastery.

In a joint statement sent to the media, Hefazat Ameer Allama Muhibbullah Babunagari and Secretary General Allama Sajidur Rahman alleged that the note's design goes against the religious sentiments of 92 percent of the country's Muslim population and constitutes a desecration of Islamic values.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Hefazat leaders said that in a Muslim-majority country, state symbols must reflect Islamic culture and religious sentiments. "Such decisions hurt public sentiment and pave the way for national disunity," the statement said.

They further criticised the timing of the note's release, which coincided with the holy occasion of Eid. "We are deeply pained and disappointed," the statement added, calling the move a blatant disregard for people's religious emotions.

Raising questions about the motive behind the decision, the leaders asked who was responsible and what objectives were intended by introducing such a design.

They urged the interim government to immediately withdraw the note and issue a new one that respects the religious identity and values of the majority population. They also called upon devout citizens and Islamic organisations to raise their voices over the matter.

"We all must remain vigilant and united to protect Islam and the country," the statement concluded.

Related topic:
Hefazat-e-IslamNew bank notes
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Are we loving the new Taka redesigns? Bangladeshis weigh in

Are we loving the new Taka redesigns? Bangladeshis weigh in

12h ago
The truthful are courageous: Pori Moni

The truthful are courageous: Pori Moni

4m ago

Dhaka braces for political rallies over three-day public holiday

1m ago
Hefazat-e-Islam gathers for Rally

Bhola Clash: Hefazat-e-Islam holds protest rally in Dhaka

5y ago
Thousands join Hefazat's grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

Thousands join Hefazat's grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনা সেতুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ কোটি ৫৯ লাখ টাকা টোল আদায়

মঙ্গলবার রাত ১২টা থেকে বুধবার রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত ৩০ হাজার ৮৪৫টি উত্তরমুখী যানবাহন এবং ২১ হাজার চারটি ঢাকামুখী যানবাহন সেতু পারাপার হয়েছে।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তা পরিস্থিতি ভালো আছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে