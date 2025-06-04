Hefazat slams Tk 20 note design, demands withdrawal

Hefazat-e-Islam today expressed deep concern over the recently released Tk 20 banknote, criticising Bangladesh Bank for excluding the image of a mosque and instead featuring a temple and a Buddhist monastery.

In a joint statement sent to the media, Hefazat Ameer Allama Muhibbullah Babunagari and Secretary General Allama Sajidur Rahman alleged that the note's design goes against the religious sentiments of 92 percent of the country's Muslim population and constitutes a desecration of Islamic values.

The Hefazat leaders said that in a Muslim-majority country, state symbols must reflect Islamic culture and religious sentiments. "Such decisions hurt public sentiment and pave the way for national disunity," the statement said.

They further criticised the timing of the note's release, which coincided with the holy occasion of Eid. "We are deeply pained and disappointed," the statement added, calling the move a blatant disregard for people's religious emotions.

Raising questions about the motive behind the decision, the leaders asked who was responsible and what objectives were intended by introducing such a design.

They urged the interim government to immediately withdraw the note and issue a new one that respects the religious identity and values of the majority population. They also called upon devout citizens and Islamic organisations to raise their voices over the matter.

"We all must remain vigilant and united to protect Islam and the country," the statement concluded.