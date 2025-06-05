Life & Living
Minhazur Rahman Alvee
Thu Jun 5, 2025 03:09 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 03:19 AM

Most Viewed

Life & Living
#Perspective
Life & Living

Are we loving the new Taka redesigns? Bangladeshis weigh in

Thu Jun 5, 2025 03:09 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 03:19 AM
Minhazur Rahman Alvee
Thu Jun 5, 2025 03:09 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 03:19 AM
Are we loving the new Taka redesigns? Bangladeshis weigh in
Image: LS

It can be said that if a country could speak for itself, its currency would be one of its voices. On 2 June, the interim government circulated new notes in the banks, and while not all denominations have hit the market yet, netizens already have varying opinions on the looks of the new designs.

Many are fondly recollecting their memories of older issues, while others have welcomed the new notes, appreciating how the new currency commemorates the sentiments and graffiti of the July Uprising.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Afifa Afrin, a schoolteacher praising the graffiti and slogan on the note of Tk 10, said, "Seeing graffiti of July warriors on the notes serves as a reminder for this generation that rebellion is at the core of our identity."

Many have also lauded the decision to highlight Bangladesh's cultural heritage.

Image: LS

Mentioning the famous artwork named "Struggle" on the note of Tk 50, Sadiqul Haque, an engineer from BUET, remarked, "The new notes showcase the legends we should be proud of, including, but not limited to, the artwork of the all-time great, Zainul Abedin."

He added, "As a nation, we have a richer artistic legacy than most. We must not let it fade away. Commemorating our artists on currency is a step in the right direction."

Many expressed their opinion that the notes truly embody a cardinal aspect of our constitution — inclusiveness for all. Jennifer Kamal, a development professional working in a US-based NGO, shared her appreciation for the new Tk 200 note saying, "The back of the Tk 200 note is my personal favourite as it represents all religions beautifully, reflecting brotherhood and tolerance."

While not all the rich heritage at our disposal could get featured on the notes, the notable monuments of our country such as the Parliament Building, National Martyrs' Memorial, The Sundarbans, Shaat Gombuj Mosque of Bagerhat deserved due recognition in the notes of Tk 100, Tk 500, and Tk 1000.

Image: LS

Some have heavily criticised the designs of the new currency. In response, many artists even took up the challenge of sketching alternative versions of notes that reflect their own creative vision, engaging in a mode of criticism.

However, experts point out that banknotes are not merely about aesthetics. Multiple security features must be integrated into the design to prevent forgery, which these newly designed banknotes have aptly ensured.

Many appreciate Bangladesh Bank for continuing to use unique features in its notes, especially for the visually impaired, who can identify denominations of the notes by touch.

While some believe the new designs were unnecessary and redundant, others see it as a necessary evolution, one that reflects both our heritage and the present-day spirit of Bangladesh.

Related topic:
Bangladesh TakaNew TakaBangladesh Bank release new TakaBangladesh banknote changesgraffiti on Bangladeshi banknotesredesigned banknotes tk 20 tk 50 tk 1000new eid banknotes from Bangladesh bankremoval of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from banknotesNew bank notes
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladeshi Taka

More troubles ahead for taka

6y ago
hefazat slams new tk 20 note design

Hefazat slams Tk 20 note design, demands withdrawal

18h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

যমুনা সেতুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ কোটি ৫৯ লাখ টাকা টোল আদায়

মঙ্গলবার রাত ১২টা থেকে বুধবার রাত ১২টা পর্যন্ত ৩০ হাজার ৮৪৫টি উত্তরমুখী যানবাহন এবং ২১ হাজার চারটি ঢাকামুখী যানবাহন সেতু পারাপার হয়েছে।

২১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিরাপত্তা পরিস্থিতি ভালো আছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে