Are we loving the new Taka redesigns? Bangladeshis weigh in

It can be said that if a country could speak for itself, its currency would be one of its voices. On 2 June, the interim government circulated new notes in the banks, and while not all denominations have hit the market yet, netizens already have varying opinions on the looks of the new designs.

Many are fondly recollecting their memories of older issues, while others have welcomed the new notes, appreciating how the new currency commemorates the sentiments and graffiti of the July Uprising.

Afifa Afrin, a schoolteacher praising the graffiti and slogan on the note of Tk 10, said, "Seeing graffiti of July warriors on the notes serves as a reminder for this generation that rebellion is at the core of our identity."

Many have also lauded the decision to highlight Bangladesh's cultural heritage.

Image: LS

Mentioning the famous artwork named "Struggle" on the note of Tk 50, Sadiqul Haque, an engineer from BUET, remarked, "The new notes showcase the legends we should be proud of, including, but not limited to, the artwork of the all-time great, Zainul Abedin."

He added, "As a nation, we have a richer artistic legacy than most. We must not let it fade away. Commemorating our artists on currency is a step in the right direction."

Many expressed their opinion that the notes truly embody a cardinal aspect of our constitution — inclusiveness for all. Jennifer Kamal, a development professional working in a US-based NGO, shared her appreciation for the new Tk 200 note saying, "The back of the Tk 200 note is my personal favourite as it represents all religions beautifully, reflecting brotherhood and tolerance."

While not all the rich heritage at our disposal could get featured on the notes, the notable monuments of our country such as the Parliament Building, National Martyrs' Memorial, The Sundarbans, Shaat Gombuj Mosque of Bagerhat deserved due recognition in the notes of Tk 100, Tk 500, and Tk 1000.

Image: LS

Some have heavily criticised the designs of the new currency. In response, many artists even took up the challenge of sketching alternative versions of notes that reflect their own creative vision, engaging in a mode of criticism.

However, experts point out that banknotes are not merely about aesthetics. Multiple security features must be integrated into the design to prevent forgery, which these newly designed banknotes have aptly ensured.

Many appreciate Bangladesh Bank for continuing to use unique features in its notes, especially for the visually impaired, who can identify denominations of the notes by touch.

While some believe the new designs were unnecessary and redundant, others see it as a necessary evolution, one that reflects both our heritage and the present-day spirit of Bangladesh.