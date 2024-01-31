Politics
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Jan 31, 2024 07:23 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 07:34 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Hearing on Mirza Abbas's bail plea in 9 cases tomorrow

BSS, Dhaka
Wed Jan 31, 2024 07:23 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 07:34 PM

A Dhaka court today set tomorrow to hold hearing on bail pleas filed by BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas in nine separate cases filed against him with the capital's Paltan and Ramna police stations.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim passed the order today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A total of 11 cases were filed against Abbas following the BNP-police clash on October 28, 2023.

He was detained on October 31 from his Shahjahanpur house and shown arrested on sabotage charges with the capital's Shahjahanpur Police Station.

However, he is yet to be shown arrested in total 10 cases, of which five were filed with Paltan Police Station, four with Ramna Police Station and one with Railway Police Station.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সংসদে সংরক্ষিত ৫০ নারী আসনের ৪৮টি পেতে পারে আওয়ামী লীগ

‘সংরক্ষিত নারী আসনের নির্বাচনে আওয়ামী লীগ মনোনীত প্রার্থীদের সমর্থন করবেন ৬২ জন স্বতন্ত্র সংসদ সদস্য।’

৫ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

গ্যাস সংকটের মধ্যেই ‘ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্তৃপক্ষের নির্দেশে’ প্রি-পেইড মিটারের ভাড়া দ্বিগুণ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification