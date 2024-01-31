Hearing on Mirza Abbas's bail plea in 9 cases tomorrow

A Dhaka court today set tomorrow to hold hearing on bail pleas filed by BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas in nine separate cases filed against him with the capital's Paltan and Ramna police stations.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim passed the order today.

A total of 11 cases were filed against Abbas following the BNP-police clash on October 28, 2023.

He was detained on October 31 from his Shahjahanpur house and shown arrested on sabotage charges with the capital's Shahjahanpur Police Station.

However, he is yet to be shown arrested in total 10 cases, of which five were filed with Paltan Police Station, four with Ramna Police Station and one with Railway Police Station.