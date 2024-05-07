Hasina thanks AL, people for standing by her

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today in parliament expressed gratitude to her party members and people of the country for their unwavering support, ignoring the 1/11 army-backed caretaker government's threat and barriers she faced while returning home from abroad.

"I was arrested repeatedly. There were many obstacles like direct gunshots. Today I am able to serve the people by overcoming all attacks. I am working for the people after advancing with courage. We are moving forward with the power of the people," she said.

Hasina said these while referring to her return to the country from the US via London on May 7, 2007 during the army backed 1/11 government.

Before this, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman initiated an unscheduled discussion in the parliament on Hasina's homecoming during the government of 1/11.

The PM said at that time many advisers of the caretaker government also called her and told her not come to the country.

"Some people even threatened us. It was said that I would be killed at the airport if I returned to Bangladesh. I said Alhamdulillah, I will die on the soil of Bangladesh, but I shall return to my country," she said.

Hasina recalled that all airlines were asked not to give her a boarding pass.

"I stood at the American airport for three hours and argued with them and then came to London by British Airways. After arriving there, when I went to board again, I was not allowed to board," she said.

She said that day she promised to return to Bangladesh at any cost.

"Even when I left for the airport, many people called me and told me not to come, saying 'they [army-backed caretaker government] will kill you'. I didn't care."

"Even from within my party... the then general secretary of the party told everyone that anyone who goes to the airport will be expelled from the party. I was told that I would be taken to an undisclosed location. When I got in the vehicle, I told the driver to go with the people. Do not go through the flyover."

She said thousands of people were on the streets. She thanked the party leaders and workers for ignoring all threats and gathering at the airport. "It not only welcomed me, but also gave me security."

Hasina mentioned that she went to see Sabina Yasmin, an eminent artist who was suffering from cancer, in a city hospital before she was arrested during the 1/11 government.

"At that time, avoiding the eyes of the police, I went straight to the hospital," she said.

She also asked who was running the country.

"That was my question. That day I said something very harsh. The next morning the police, the army came at my home and arrested me."

After the arrest she was kept in a building in the parliament area.

The Leader of the House said people of the country are the only strength and motivation for her. "I'm moving forward with this strength... Bangladesh is moving forward," she said.