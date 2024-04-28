Hasan urges expats to take action against anti-country propaganda abroad

Foreign Minister and Bangladesh Awami League Hasan Mahmud has urged Bangladeshis abroad to take legal steps against those who are engaged in anti-country propaganda by using local laws of the respective foreign country.

He made the call while inaugurating the office of Austria Awami League in Vienna, the capital of Austria on Sunday morning.

"Today, under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is advancing at an unstoppable speed on the road to prosperity. To stop this progress, anti-liberation forces are sitting in Europe and spreading propaganda and hatching conspiracy," he said.

Even when the prime minister of Pakistan is lauding the development of Bangladesh, the leaders of BNP do not see the development, he said.

They are engaged in anti-nation conspiracies by employing paid agents abroad," added Haasan, also the joint secretary general of Awami League.

"Awami League leaders and activists should be more vocal about this, anti-country activists living in different countries should be exposed and if necessary, action should be taken according to the laws of those countries," said Hasan.