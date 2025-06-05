Govt resorting to ploys to delay election: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today accused the interim government of "resorting to tactics" to delay the national election, ignoring the hopes and aspirations of people.

"Sheikh Hasina has seemingly relegated free and fair elections to the museum. After her removal, people hoped that Prof Muhammad Yunus would quickly restore their right to vote. But, the issue of the election is merely being stalled through various tactics," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a doa mahfil and Eid gift distribution programme in the city's Uttara, organised by Rashid Group to mark the 44th death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Rizvi said the interim government, led by Yunus, is set to complete one year in office this August, yet no visible reforms have so far been carried out.

He urged the government to implement the necessary reforms promptly in a bid to hold the election by December, in line with the wishes of the people.

The BNP leader also said the people of the country are eagerly waiting for the election to choose their representatives, as they have long been deprived of their right to vote.

Later, Rizvi distributed Eid gifts to several hundred low-income group of people.

Earlier at a press conference at the BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi said neither party acting chairman Tarique Rahman's wife Zubaida Rahman nor their only daughter Zaima Rahman has any Facebook accounts.

"We are deeply concerned to notice that a criminal syndicate is intentionally creating fake and false Facebook accounts in the names of Dr Zubaida Rahman and Barrister Zaima Rahman, posting misleading and fabricated comments. The fraudsters are using AI to create and circulate fabricated images and videos of them on social media," he said.

He strongly condemned and protested such despicable activities on the social media.

Rizvi called for the immediate arrest and punishment of those responsible for creating the fake accounts in the names of the Zia family members.