Former minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir arrested

Detective Branch arrested former housing and public works minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury from Dhaka's Nakhalpara area last night.

Police did not specifically say in what case Muktadir was arrested, however, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch) official Rezaul Karim Mallik told journalists that there were several cases against him.

Muktadir Chowdhury is a former Awami League MP from Brahmanbaria. He was first elected in a by-election in 2011. He was a fourth-time MP from Awami League.

He said Muktadir will be produced before a court on Friday with a remand prayer for further questioning.