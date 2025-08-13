Fakhrul voices concern over pharma sector; calls for transparent, inclusive policies

By not approving new medicines, Bangladesh risks losing TRIPS waiver advantage ahead of LDC graduation, he says

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today expressed deep concern over potential risks in Bangladesh's pharmaceutical sector and urged the government to safeguard it through transparent, inclusive and industry-friendly policies.

"We have recently observed that certain non-transparent, one-sided policies and directives, along with inaction on some issues, have created significant risks for this promising industry," he said in a statement.

Fakhrul said that no representative from the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries has been included in the newly formed Drug Control Committee (DCC), its task force on essential medicines, or the DCC's technical sub-committee.

He stressed that transparency, participatory decision-making and incorporating professional views are essential for policy formulation and regulation. "The best approach in the national interest would be to find solutions jointly through discussions with all relevant stakeholders," he added.

The BNP leader said no new medicines have been registered for nearly two years, and prices have not been adjusted for a long time. "By not approving new medicines, Bangladesh risks losing the TRIPS waiver advantage ahead of its LDC graduation in November 2026," he said.

Fakhrul called the pharmaceutical sector a strategic national asset that requires timely and responsible decisions. He emphasised coordinated cooperation between the government, private sector, industry entrepreneurs, experts and researchers.

He highlighted the industry's contribution to the economy, public health and employment, noting that it meets almost all domestic demand and exports quality medicines to over 160 countries, including the US, Europe, Canada and Australia. The sector is also making progress in producing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).