Fakhrul meets Khaleda following release from jail

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who walked out of jail four days back, paid a visit to party Chairperson Khaleda Zia last night.

Fakhrul went to Khaleda's Gulshan residence at around 8:10pm and had a more than hour-long meeting with the party chief, BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told UNB.

As the BNP secretary general was freed from jail after a long time, he paid a courtesy call to Khaleda, Sayrul added.

He said Fakhrul left Khaleda's residence after the meeting around 9:30pm.

On February 15, Fakhrul and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury were freed from jail on bail after nearly three and a half months of their arrest before the 12th parliamentary election.

On February 14, a Dhaka court granted bail to both Fakhrul and Khasru in connection with a case filed over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during a BNP rally on October 28 last year.