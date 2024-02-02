Politics
Court Correspondent
Fri Feb 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Feb 2, 2024 12:00 AM

Politics

Fakhrul denied bail again

Court Correspondent
Fri Feb 2, 2024 12:00 AM

A Dhaka court yesterday denied bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case filed over vandalism at the chief justice's residence on October 28 last year.

With this, Fakhrul's bail plea has been rejected four times by the High Court and lower courts.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order after Fakhrul's lawyer submitted a petition seeking bail, said court sources.

One of his lawyers told the court that Fakhrul was suffering from various ailments including cardiac issues and as the prosecutors did not mention his involvement specifically, he should be granted bail.

A prosecutor then said BNP leaders and activists attacked the chief justice's residence at Fakhrul's order.

Fakhrul was arrested on October 29.

