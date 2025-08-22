Explosives Case: Fakhrul, 64 BNP leaders, activists acquitted

A Dhaka tribunal yesterday relieved 65 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organisations, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir after accepting the probe report in a case filed under the explosives act.

Standing committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Barkat Ullah Bulu, former Home Minister Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Joint Secretary General Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, former BNP Chief Whip Md Zainul Abdin Farooque, Engineer Ishraque Hossain, a member of BNP Chairperson's Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee, and Barrister Nasir Uddin Ashim were also relieved.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib of Dhaka Metropolitan Special Tribunal-1 passed the order.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that leaders and activists came to the Ramna Police Station area to attend a pre-announced BNP rally in the capital on October 28 of 2023. During this time, they damaged vehicles and obstructed policemen from discharging their duties. They also blasted cocktails which created panic among the people.

Following the incident, police filed a case against 65 leaders and activists, including Mirza Fakhrul with Ramna Police Station.