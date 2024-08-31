Chief adviser sits with 7 Islamic parties at Jamuna

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has started to exchange views with seven Islamic parties at the state guest house Jamuna.

Leaders of Khelafat Majlish, Nizam-e-Islam, Hefazat-e-Islam, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish , Islami Andolon, Khelafat Andolon and Jamiat Ulama-e Islam entered Jamuna, the office and residence of Yunus, at 3:00pm today.

The discussions will continue until 8:00pm, said an official from the Press Wing of the Office of the Chief Adviser.

During the discussions, the political parties are expected to present their proposals and views on the country's current situation, the reform of the administration and the election commission, and the next general election.

Environment and Forest Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan indicated that they will persist with the dialogue process with political parties and accept the reform proposals that emerge from these discussions.

Following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 due to a student-led mass uprising, the advisory council led by Prof Yunus took the responsibility of the interim government on August 8.

Although major political party BNP welcomed the interim government, its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir August 24 has been calling since for the government to engage in talks with political parties regarding the election issue.

A delegation led by Mirza Fakhrul met with the chief adviser on Thursday.

After the meeting, BNP Secretary General Mirza told reporters that the chief adviser will exchange views with the political parties in phases.

Earlier on August 12, senior leaders of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, CPB led by Shah Alam, Gonotantra Mancha, BJP, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, AB Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Democratic Left Alliance and NDM held separate meetings with the Chief Adviser and extended their full support to the interim government.

As of filing of this report this afernoon, the Chief Adviser's Office had not disclosed how many political parties have been invited to join the exchange of views.

However, some political parties have confirmed that they have been invited to the Chief Adviser's Office for an exchange of views.

Subsequently, the chief adviser will hold discussions with delegations from Gonoforum, LDP, Jatiya Party, Jatiyatabadi Samomana Dal, the 12-party alliance, and Bangladesh JSD.