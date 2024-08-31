Yunus to meet political leaders at Jamuna today

The Chief Adviser of the interim government, Prof Muhammad Yunus, is scheduled to hold meetings with leaders of various political parties today.

The meetings will take place at Jamuna, the office-cum-residence of Yunus, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser's Office.

A wide range of topics are expected to be discussed.

Earlier on Thursday, the chief adviser met with a delegation of BNP -- led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.