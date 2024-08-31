Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 31, 2024 12:39 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 01:39 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Yunus to meet political leaders at Jamuna today

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 31, 2024 12:39 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 01:39 PM

The Chief Adviser of the interim government, Prof Muhammad Yunus, is scheduled to hold meetings with leaders of various political parties today.

The meetings will take place at Jamuna, the office-cum-residence of Yunus, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser's Office.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A wide range of topics are expected to be discussed.

Earlier on Thursday, the chief adviser met with a delegation of BNP -- led by its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Related topic:
Muhammad Yunus interim government chief adviser
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Yunus to address nation at 7:30pm today

6d ago

Chief adviser sits with 7 Islamic parties at Jamuna

2h ago

Timing of election a political decision: Prof Yunus

5d ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গার্মেন্টসকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় শাকিল-রুপা কারাগারে

আজ শনিবার ঢাকা মেট্রোপলিটন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট ফারজানা শাকিলা সুমু এ আদেশ দেন।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

৫২ মিনিট আগে
push notification