Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 19, 2024 03:19 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 04:37 PM

Bangladesh

Gonoforum holding dialogue with Yunus

Star Digital Report
Sat Oct 19, 2024 03:19 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 19, 2024 04:37 PM

A nine-member delegation of Gonoforum has joined dialogue with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna.

The team led by Gonoforum emeritus President Dr Kamal Hossain entered Jamuna around 3:00pm today, reports our correspondent from the spot.

Several other political parties are also scheduled to sit with the chief adviser later in the day.

Different issues like political and state reform and next election may come in their discussion.

Leaders of BNP, Jamaat, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, six parties each from Ganatantra Mancha and Baam Gonotantrik Morcha platforms held dialogues with Prof Yunus at Jamuna on October 5.

