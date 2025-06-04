BNP pledges five key steps to safeguard environment: Tarique

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today said the party will take five key steps to protect the environment if elected, aiming to build a greener, cleaner Bangladesh.

"In light of today's escalating climate crisis and worsening industrial pollution, a pragmatic and forward-looking national strategy is more needed than ever. Should the BNP be entrusted once again with the responsibility of governing, we pledge to undertake the following actions to safeguard Bangladesh's environment," he said in a post on his verified Facebook page on the eve of the World Environment Day 2025.

The five key steps proposed for environmental sustainability and climate resilience include the development of a National Green Recovery Plan, with a strong emphasis on reforestation – aiming to plant 250 to 300 million trees over the next five years – alongside the promotion of renewable energy and sustainable agriculture. A ban on harmful plastics and toxic chemicals is also recommended, with a shift toward biodegradable alternatives in both industrial and household use. Additionally, a comprehensive dredging and restoration programme for rivers and canals is proposed to address waterlogging and safeguard aquatic ecosystems. The plan also calls for supporting climate-resilient agriculture and infrastructure in the country's vulnerable southern regions to help communities adapt to the growing effects of climate change. Lastly, it stresses the need to integrate environmental education into school curricula to cultivate a generation of environmentally conscious and responsible citizens.

Tarique said Bangladesh, by virtue of its geography, is blessed with extraordinary natural beauty and ecological diversity. "It is therefore our solemn duty to preserve this rich environment for future generations."

He said from its very inception, his party has been recognised as an environmentally conscious party. "Over the years, we have championed initiatives including widespread tree plantation drives, canal excavation and maintenance projects, and active campaigns to restrict the use of harmful plastics."

He said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman launched the Environment Pollution Control Project in 1977, an initiative that later evolved into what is now the Department of Environment. Continuing this legacy, BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia introduced the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act in 1995 and established the country's first Environmental Courts, pioneering legal mechanisms for ecological protection.

Noting that environmental conservation is not a luxury rather it is a necessity, The BNP acting chairman called upon all to come together across political and social boundaries, to build a sustainable Bangladesh, one where future generations inherit a land that is green, livable, and resilient.

"Let us plant the seeds of hope, protect our air, water and soil, and safeguard the future for all," Tarique added.