BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on April 26

BNP is set to hold a rally in the capital on April 26, demanding the release of the party's Chairperson Khaleda Zia and other imprisoned leaders.

The rally is scheduled to be held in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office at 2:30pm, BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the rally, organised by BNP's Dhaka south city unit, as chief guest.

He said the south city unit's leaders today sent a letter to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) seeking permission to hold the rally.