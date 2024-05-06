BNP to hold rallies in capital Friday, Saturday

BNP is set to hold rallies on Friday and Saturday in front of its Nayapaltan central office in the capital, demanding the release of its jailed leaders.

The party's Dhaka South City unit will hold a rally on Friday demanding the unconditional release of the party chairperson Khaleda Zia and other jailed leaders and the withdrawal of false cases against its acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy will address the rally as the chief guest, said Dhaka South city unit BNP office secretary Syedur Rahman Mintu.

Besides, Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, the youth wing of BNP, will hold a rally the next day over similar demands.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of Jubo Dal at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, said its general secretary Abdul Monayem Munna.