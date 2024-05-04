BNP expels 61 more leaders for contesting upazila polls

The BNP has expelled 61 more of its grassroots leaders for participating in the second phase of the upcoming upazila elections by violating the party's decision.

With this latest action, the party has so far expelled 140 leaders for contesting the upazila polls in violation of its directives.

Previously, BNP had ousted 79 grassroots leaders who had filed nominations for chairman, vice-chairman, and female vice-chairman positions in the first phase of upazila polls scheduled for May 8.

According to a press release issued today, these punitive measures were taken in line with the party's constitution.

It said the 61 leaders of BNP and its associate bodies contesting for the post of chairman, vice chairman, and female vice chairman in the second phase of upazila polls in violation of the party's decision have been expelled from all party positions, including its primary membership.

Of the expelled leaders, 26 were contesting for the post of upazila chairman, 19 for vice-chairman, and 16 for female vice-chairman.

A total of 152 upazilas across the country are set to go to polls in the first phase on May 8 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission. The elections for 492 upazilas will be held in four phases, with the second phase scheduled for May 23, the third on May 29, and the fourth on June 5.

BNP remains steadfast in its decision not to participate in the upazila elections, mirroring its stance on the last national election, asserting that fair elections are impossible under the Awami League government.