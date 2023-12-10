BNP announces programmes on Martyred Intellectuals Day, Victory Day

BNP today announced programmes to observe the Martyred Intellectuals Day and celebrate the Victory Day.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programmes at a virtual press briefing.

To mark the Martyred Intellectuals Day, the leaders and activists of BNP will pay homage at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial on December 14 morning, he said.

The party will keep the national flag at half-mast and hoist black flags atop its all the offices, including the Nayapaltan central office.

Besides, the BNP will arrange a discussion in the capital on the occasion.

The schedule and the name of the venue for the programme will be announced later, he said.

To celebrate the Victory Day, Rizvi said the BNP will hoist national and party flags atop the party offices in the morning on December 16.

Party leaders and activists BNP's two Dhaka city units and local ones will place wreaths at the National Mausoleum at Savar on the day.

Later, they will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of late BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Banglanagar in the capital, marking the Victory Day.

BNP will also hold a discussion highlighting the significance of the Victory Day. The schedule and the name of the venue for the programme will be announced later.

The party's different units and associate bodies will also mark the day with various programmes across the country.