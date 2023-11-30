BNP accuses govt, AL of repression

Rizvi alleges AL men attacking houses, businesses of BNP activists; six vehicles torched during blockade

The BNP has alleged that the government and the Awami League are oppressing BNP leaders and activists across the country.

Law enforcers are detaining BNP activists on the instructions of the government, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told a virtual press briefing yesterday evening after the party's 24-hour blockade.

"Our leaders and activists are going through extremely tough times."

The BNP leader alleged that business establishments and homes of BNP activists were being vandalised or captured by AL leaders and activists.

Hartal begins after the BNP's one-day blockade ends at 6:00am today.

Six vehicles, including four buses, were torched in four districts over the last two days, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

At the briefing, Rizvi claimed that law enforcers arrested over 17,710 leaders and activists in 458 cases across the country since October 28.

He also claimed that 365 BNP leaders and activists were detained and 14 cases were filed against 1,530 named and many unidentified activists in 24 hours preceding yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, Rab in a statement said they detained 795 people from across the country since October 28 over violence and sabotage.

During the eight spells of blockade, Dhaka city witnessed a significant increase in private vehicular movement.

At least three vehicles were set on fire in two districts yesterday.

In Dhaka, a bus of Turag Paribahan was set alight in the capital's Dholaipar area.

Arsonists torched the vehicle around 5:30am. A firefighting engine rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, said fire officials.

A bus of Raida Paribahan was set alight in the capital's Sayedabad area around 7:30pm, said Rafi Al Faruk of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

In Gazipur, criminals set a bus on fire on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the north Salna area of the city.

Two firefighting units rushed there and doused the fire. The front part of the bus was burnt. No one was injured, said fire officials.

In another development, two people were injured in crude bomb explosions in Dhaka and Rajshahi.

In the capital's Bijoynagar area, three crude bomb blasts left two people hurt around 3:00pm yesterday.

Talking to reporters at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, one of them said he is a Swechchhasebak League leader of Dhaka south city unit.

In Rajshahi, criminals exploded a crude bomb on the Rajshahi Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court building premises yesterday.

Three people were detained in this connection, said Rofiqul Haque, officer-in-charge of Rajpara Police Station in Rajshahi.