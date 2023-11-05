Blockade begins as crackdown on BNP continues

4 buses torched, several arrested on the eve

Mirpur Link bus fire in front of Gausia Market on Mirpur Road in Dhaka on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Photo: Collected

The BNP and like-minded parties are going to enforce a nationwide two-day rail, road, and waterways blockade starting today, at a time when their top leaders are behind bars as the arrest spree against partymen continues.

Despite the arrests of its top leaders, the BNP is determined to continue its movement until the demand for the upcoming general election under a non-partisan interim government is met, said several party leaders.

The torching of buses in the capital and arrests of opposition leaders, including BNP Organising Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince, marked the eve of the blockade.

Alongside the blockade, BNP has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Chattogram today in protest of the arrest of the party's standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said law enforcers arrested over 5,023 party leaders and activists in 113 cases across the country between October 24 and yesterday afternoon.

Some 176 were picked up, and 575 BNP men were accused in six cases in the 24 hours preceding yesterday afternoon, Rizvi told a virtual press briefing.

According to court sources, at least 78 BNP-Jamaat men were produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka yesterday.

Rizvi called on the country's people, along with BNP supporters, to make their movement successful.

He alleged that opposition leaders and workers are being arrested up to the union level across the country to eliminate the party.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir, standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, party media cell Convenor Zahir Uddin Swapan, and Dhaka North City Unit Member Secretary Aminul Haque are among the party leaders arrested recently.

In a statement yesterday evening, Abdul Moyeen Khan, a standing committee member of the party, said that the BNP's strength is its grassroots, and it can't be wiped out even with heavy tolls of oppression.

"Those who think that the BNP will be leaderless and wiped out by creating a reign of terror by using the government's administrative machinery and misinformation in the media, get it in mind that the BNP's foundation is at the grassroots."

Earlier, the opposition parties observed a day-long hartal on October 29 and a three-day blockade from October 31 to November 2, to press home their one-point demand and protest the police action on its October 28 rally.

At least three people died amid sporadic incidents of clashes, arson attacks, and arrests during the hartal. The three-day countrywide blockade was also marked by clashes that left four people dead.

Tension is high among the public as the torching and vandalising of 85 vehicles were reported in the capital and elsewhere in the county during the last hartal and blockade.

Yesterday, four buses were torched in the New Market, Elephant Road, Sayedabad, and Gulistan areas between 7:30pm and 10:30pm.

However, Khandaker Enayet Ullah, general secretary of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association, told this newspaper that buses would operate today regardless.

The Rab yesterday said it arrested 23 BNP men in several districts for violence, vandalism, and arson.

Plainclothes men allegedly detained BNP Organising Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince from his sister's house in Badda yesterday evening, according to BNP media cell member Syrul Kabir Khan.

However, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police or the Detective Branch did not respond to calls or texts from this correspondent seeking confirmation of the arrest.

Meanwhile, the DB yesterday said it arrested three BNP leaders, including Al Masud, agriculture affairs secretary of Jubo Dal's central committee.

While talking to reporters at his office, DB chief Harun Or Rashid claimed that the arrestees detonated bombs at different places on October 27.

Besides, they hurled bombs targeting police at different places on October 28, he added.

Harun also claimed that the arrestees used gunpowder to make more bombs and that they were planning to deploy today and tomorrow.