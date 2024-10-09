Banks asked to freeze accounts of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, family members
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed banks to freeze all accounts of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, former Awami League MP from Barishal-1, and his family members.
In a letter, BFIU asked to suspend transactions of accounts held by Abul Hasanat, his late wife Shahan Ara Abdullah, their sons -- former FBCCI director Serniabat Moyeenuddin Abdullah, former Barishal city mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, and Serniabat Ashik Abdullah -- and Sadiq Abdullah's wife Lipi Abdullah, and Feroza Sultana for a period of 30 days in the first phase.
The BFIU also sought accounts details of the companies owned by them. Banks have also been requested to send the account-related information or documents, such as account opening form, KYC, and transaction statements, to the anti-money laundering agency.
The BFIU also asked banks to block locker facilities in their names.
