Apologise to nation for your crimes, then join polls

PM tells BNP-Jamaat

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon all political parties of the country, including BNP-Jamaat, to participate in the upcoming national election.

"The door of election is open to all … They [BNP-Jamaat] should seek apology to the nation for their crimes and then take part in the 12th national parliamentary election," the Awami League president said.

She said this while delivering her opening speech at the first meeting of Bangladesh Awami League's election steering committee at the party's Dhaka district office in the capital's Tejgaon.

Mentioning that the election schedule has been announced, Hasina said, "Everyone should come and participate in the election... [and] reach out to people and seek votes."

Sheikh Hasina, also the chairman of AL election steering committee, thanked the Election Commission for announcing the election schedule in time following the rules.

She sought cooperation from the people of the country so that election can be held in a fair manner and on time.

Photo: BSS

Pointing to the youth, Hasina said her government has made Digital Bangladesh and now everyone is reaping its benefits.

Now her government is on its way to turn the country into a "Smart Bangladesh".

"We hope that we would get their [youth] cooperation [in doing so]," she said.

Noting that election is the constitutional right of the people, she said the time has come for election and the people will vote.

"If anyone has the courage, they will run for election," she said, adding that if they have public support, they will get people's mandate.

The AL president said the party which is elected by the people will form the government.