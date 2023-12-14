AL to share 7 seats with Workers Party, JSD, JP (Manju)

The ruling Awami League has so far decided to share seven seats with three of its ideological partners of the 14-party alliance.

Veteran AL leader and coordinator of the alliance Amir Hossain Amu confirmed this to The Daily Star tonight.

"I contacted the leaders of the three parties and conveyed the Awami League's decision to them. We will decide [on seat-sharing] with the other alliance partners and inform them soon," said Amu.

Of the seven seats, Bangladesh Workers Party will get three, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu) will get three, and Jatiya Party (Manju) will get one.

The seats Workers Party will get are Barishal-3, from where its President Rashed Khan Menon will contest, General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha will contest from Rajshahi-2, and incumbent lawmaker Mustafa Lutfullah will vie for Satkhira-1.

The ruling Awami League has left Kushtia-2 for Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu) President Hasanul Haq Inu.

It has also left Bogura-4 for JSD's Rezaul Karim Tansen, the incumbent lawmaker. The AL had nominated Md Helal Uddin Kabiraj for the seat.

JSD demanded the Feni-1 for incumbent lawmaker Shirin Akhter but the ruling party denied it. The AL, however, offered to make her an MP from the reserved seat for women.

Another seat that the AL will share is Lakshmipur-4 where JSD standing committee member Mosharraf Hossain will vie in the constituency. In the 2018 national election, the AL shared the seat with Bikalpo Dhara Bangladesh.

The ruling party left the Pirojpur-2 constituency for incumbent lawmaker Anwar Hossain Manju, chairman of the Jatiya Party (Manju).

Currently, both the Workers Party and the JSD have three MPs each. The AL had shared five seats with the Workers Party and four with the JSD ahead of the 2018 polls.

In 2018, in total, the AL shared 11 seats with the alliance partners.

During a series of meetings in the run-up to the January 7 polls, the partners demanded 30 seats.

The partners also repeatedly requested the ruling party to withdraw the AL leaders running as independent candidates from the seats to be shared with the partners. But the AL refused to withdraw independents.