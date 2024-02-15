Politics
BSS, Dhaka
Thu Feb 15, 2024 07:29 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 07:31 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

AL joint meeting tomorrow

BSS, Dhaka
Thu Feb 15, 2024 07:29 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 07:31 PM
Awami League's peace rally

A joint meeting of Bangladesh Awami League will be held at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka at 11:00am tomorrow.

Dhaka city south and north, Dhaka District AL and presidents and general secretaries of its all associate bodies will participate in the meeting, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, will preside over the meeting.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
রুশ রাষ্ট্রদূত
|বাংলাদেশ

তৃতীয় কোনো মুদ্রায় বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্যের আলোচনা চলছে: রুশ রাষ্ট্রদূত

তিনি বলেন, রাশিয়া তাদের নিজস্ব মুদ্রায় চীন ও ভারতের সঙ্গে বাণিজ্য করছে এবং বাংলাদেশ ও রাশিয়ার মধ্যে বাণিজ্যের জন্য এ ধরনের ব্যবস্থা চালু করা সম্ভব।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

সরকার ব্যক্তি, গোষ্ঠী ও দুর্নীতিবাজদের স্বার্থরক্ষায় ব্যস্ত: বাম জোট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification