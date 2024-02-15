AL joint meeting tomorrow

A joint meeting of Bangladesh Awami League will be held at the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka at 11:00am tomorrow.

Dhaka city south and north, Dhaka District AL and presidents and general secretaries of its all associate bodies will participate in the meeting, said a press release signed by AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, will preside over the meeting.